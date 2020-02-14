Unions' plans to halt feared job losses at SAA dismissed by Labour Court

The Labour Court in Johannesburg on Friday dismissed an application by two trade unions at South African Airways (SAA) which sought to compel the employer to consult employees over feared job losses arising from proposed route closures.

Judge Graham Moshoana held that SAA had not contemplated dismissals, and the duty to consult within the contemplation of section 189 of the Labour Relations Act did not arise.

"The procedure in section 189A (13) is available to consulting parties and since the duty to consult has not arisen, the powers of this court to compel a fair procedure and or interdiction and restraining SAA are severely circumscribed, " Moshoana said.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) asked the court this week to declare that the purported retrenchment of employees was null and void.