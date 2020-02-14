South Africa

WATCH | 'This is not a Perfect Wedding': Ndlozi roasts MP over Sona outfit

14 February 2020 - 08:36 By Khanyisile Ngcobo

WATCH: EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi roasts ANC MP Boy Mamabolo over his 'OPW' outfit.

When South Africans tuned in to the state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday night, they'd expected drama and mayhem courtesy of the EFF.

The Red Berets had vowed earlier in the week to disrupt proceedings in a bid to force President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and, of course, they didn't fail to deliver.

While the nearly one-hour delay caused by the EFF disruptions was characterised by several objections and a call for controversial former president FW de Klerk to be removed from the sitting, there were several humorous moments, again courtesy of the EFF.

One notable moment was the party's former spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi roasting ANC MP Boy Mamabolo, who was raising a point of order, telling him “Honourable member, this is not a Perfect Wedding, on what rule are you rising”, much to the amusement of MPs.

Of course the remark did not go unnoticed and within a few minutes, began trending on social media.

See the reactions below.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the state of the nation address (Sona) in parliament on February 13 2020. Ramaphosa addressed the issues of SA's embattled state-owned entities (SOEs), such as Eskom and SAA, and unemployment.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Best and worst dressed A-listers on the #SONA2020 red carpet

Here's who impressed, and who distressed, with their outfit choices for the state of the nation address
Lifestyle
15 hours ago

WATCH | #SONA2020 top talking points: All you need to know

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the state of the nation address (Sona) in parliament on February 13 2020
Politics
5 hours ago

EFF walks out of Sona

The EFF walked out of parliament on Thursday night after delaying President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address for more than an hour.
Politics
16 hours ago

From fashion faux pas to the EFF, here's what Mzansi is ready for at Sona

Tweeps are already sharing what they expect from the 2020 state of the nation address
News
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Master's student freed after two years in jail for rape he did not commit South Africa
  2. Two women bust with R1.2m worth of explosives boarding bus to Gauteng South Africa
  3. FREE TO READ | They studied for six years, only to discover they couldn’t ... South Africa
  4. Venomous boomslang rescued from a south coast beach South Africa
  5. Cops find 27 sheep and four men crammed into a Quantum taxi South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema, De Lille, MPs speak after chaos causes Sona 2020 to be suspended
Zozibini's homecoming: Miss Universe met with cheers in Joburg
X