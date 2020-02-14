WATCH | 'This is not a Perfect Wedding': Ndlozi roasts MP over Sona outfit

When South Africans tuned in to the state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday night, they'd expected drama and mayhem courtesy of the EFF.

The Red Berets had vowed earlier in the week to disrupt proceedings in a bid to force President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and, of course, they didn't fail to deliver.

While the nearly one-hour delay caused by the EFF disruptions was characterised by several objections and a call for controversial former president FW de Klerk to be removed from the sitting, there were several humorous moments, again courtesy of the EFF.

One notable moment was the party's former spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi roasting ANC MP Boy Mamabolo, who was raising a point of order, telling him “Honourable member, this is not a Perfect Wedding, on what rule are you rising”, much to the amusement of MPs.

Of course the remark did not go unnoticed and within a few minutes, began trending on social media.

