'When people laughed at him, I would wipe his tears': Friend of schoolboy who fell to his death

Mourners at the memorial service of a grade 10 pupil, Kelebogile Reuben Molopyane, on Friday sobbed as speakers gave moving tributes about his time at Ferndale High School.

The 16-year-old, who had experienced epileptic seizures, succumbed to his injuries after plunging from the Johannesburg school’s second floor balcony on Monday.

“He was more than just a friend, but a brother,” said an emotional Irvine Thamane.

“He approached me and told me about his seizure condition and asked me to be his friend because he was lonely.”

Thamane recalled how he too was lonely at the time, as he had been new to the school, and Molopyane had made him feel warm and welcome.

“I always carried his bag when he was not feeling well, whenever people laughed at him, I would wipe his tears and fight for him ...,” the friend said.