Eskom ramps up load-shedding to stage 3 for the weekend
Expect at least stage 3 load-shedding until Monday morning.
This was the announcement made by Eskom on Saturday.
In a statement, the embattled power utility said stage 3 rotational power cuts would be in place from 9am Saturday until 5am Monday.
Despite some units returning to service on Friday night, stage 3 shedding was needed to “accommodate the shortage of capacity and to replenish emergency reserves”, said the statement.
“Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 10,612MW as at 6am this morning [Saturday], while planned maintenance is at 6,574MW.
“As the system is vulnerable, any additional changes on the system performance may require a shift in stage at short notice.”
Date: 15 February 2020
