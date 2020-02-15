Sam 'Mshengu' Chabalala to stay in jail over 'G-Wagon bribe'

Businessman Sam “Mshengu” Chabalala who was arrested for allegedly trying to bribe a police officer into releasing an impounded vehicle and making a 2019 case disappear will stay behind bars for another week.

The 25-year-old appeared in the Middelburg magistrate’s court on Friday facing two charges of corruption.

“His case was postponed to February 21 for a formal bail application,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

The Hawks arrested Chabalala on Thursday during a sting operation.

“The businessman who was initially arrested last year and subsequently charged for fraud, corruption and possession of an unlicensed firearm had been out on R200,000 bail following his arrest [last year in September] in Nelspruit,” said Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi.

“His latest arrest emanates from allegations that he attempted to corrupt a senior police official in Mpumalanga to get his impounded motor vehicle to be released and also to make his initial case disappear,” he added.