Investigation into Enock Mpianzi’s death complete, report to be released

Exactly a month since the death of Park Town Boys' High School grade 8 pupil Enock Mpianzi sent shock waves through the country; a forensic investigation report into his untimely death has been completed.

This was confirmed by the spokesperson for the Gauteng department of education, Steve Mabona, on Sunday.

Thirteen-year-old Mpianzi died at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak lodge near Brits during a school orientation camp.

After his death, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi suspended the school's principal, Malcolm Williams.

Lesufi said teachers involved in the outing would potentially be charged individually — based on an investigation into whether they were guilty of negligent behaviour — and all the district officials who handled the application for the school's visit would also receive letters of suspension.

Lesufi was expected to go through the report and revert to the public soon.