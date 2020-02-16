South Africa

Investigation into Enock Mpianzi’s death complete, report to be released

16 February 2020 - 17:03 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Enock Mpianzi drowned while at a school orientation camp in Brits, North West.
Image: @CuedaBeat_bhr via Twitter

Exactly a month since the death of Park Town Boys' High School grade 8 pupil Enock Mpianzi sent shock waves through the country; a forensic investigation report into his untimely death has been completed.

This was confirmed by the spokesperson for the Gauteng department of education, Steve Mabona, on Sunday.

Thirteen-year-old Mpianzi died at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak lodge near Brits during a school orientation camp.

After his death, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi suspended the school's principal, Malcolm Williams.

Lesufi said teachers involved in the outing would potentially be charged individually — based on an investigation into whether they were guilty of negligent behaviour — and all the district officials who handled the application for the school's visit would also receive letters of suspension.

Lesufi was expected to go through the report and revert to the public soon.  

“We will read it over the weekend and share same with the affected families, school community and Gauteng cabinet. Subsequently, we will release the report in the next few days. Indeed we are proud of the legal team,” Lesufi said in a statement.

Mpianzi was laid to rest on February 1.  

EFF leader Julius Malema was among the scores of people who visited the family home in Malvern last month.  

During his visit, he announced that his party had appointed two senior advocates to seek justice for Mpianzi.

The family at the time expressed their gratitude to Malema and did not rule out the possibility of suing the department.

The SA Human Rights Commission had also offered the family legal help.

