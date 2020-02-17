South Africa

'Baby snatcher' arrested, child still missing

17 February 2020 - 07:14 By Iavan Pijoos
The incident happened when the woman visited the man after meeting him on social media.
Image: 123RF/Atit Phetmuangtong

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the weekend for allegedly kidnapping a toddler in a village in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the incident happened when the woman visited the man after meeting him on social media.

“An argument apparently erupted when she wanted to return home. It is understood the suspect followed her to the local bus stop, where he snatched the child from her and disappeared into the nearby bushes,” Mojapelo said.

The incident happened on February 3. The 19-month-old child is still missing.

The man was arrested on Saturday and is expected to appear in the Giyani magistrate's court on Monday.

