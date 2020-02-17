Boy, 12, electrocuted in Durban canal by illegal connection

Sunday was tragic for a Durban family when a 12-year-old boy died after being electrocuted by an exposed electrical wire in a canal he was crossing.

According to sources close to the investigation, Kyle O'Riley left his home in Seaview, in the south of Durban, with a friend. The boys attempted to cross the Umbilo River canal, near the M7 informal settlement.

After becoming concerned about his absence, Kyle's father went to look for him. He discovered his son's lifeless body in the canal, but was unable to approach him due to the wire in the water.

Police divers from Durban Search and Rescue (SAR), Durban Metro Police SAR and Durban K9 SAR were deployed.