South Africa

Cape Town lawyer in court for 'defrauding clients of R27m'

17 February 2020 - 16:14 By Ernest Mabuza
A Western Cape attorney is facing charges after allegedly defrauding his clients from a Road Accident Fund trust fund through suspicious claims made on behalf of the victims.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

A Bellville, Western Cape, attorney who allegedly defrauded his clients of R27m is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Brian Albertus Baumann, 53, was arrested last Thursday and made his first appearance in the Bellville magistrate’s court on the same day. He faced fraud and theft charges.

"Baumann was arrested following an investigation by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation which revealed that the accused defrauded his clients of R27m from a Road Accident Fund trust fund through suspicious claims made on behalf of the victims," the Hawks said in a statement.

He is expected to apply for bail.

