South Africa

Duduzane Zuma named in probe into irregularities at Pakistan’s top bank

17 February 2020 - 08:47 By Faseeh Mangi
Duduzane Zuma at the Zondo state of capture inquiry. File photo.
Image: THAPELO MOREBUDI/SUNDAY TIMES

A Middle East operation of Pakistan’s largest bank displayed “significant irregularities” in dealings with politically exposed clients, including Duduzane Zuma, the son of former SA president Jacob Zuma.

This is according to an inspection by the South Asian nation’s central bank that took place more than a year after the lender was shut out of the US financial system.

