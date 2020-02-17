South Africa

Eskom suspends load-shedding, warns of high risk of power cuts for week

17 February 2020 - 07:13 By Iavan Pijoos
Eskom said its emergency generation reserves have adequately recovered.
Image: Eskom

Eskom suspended stage 2 load-shedding at 9pm on Sunday.

The state electricity utility said its emergency generation reserves had adequately recovered.

“Even with more generating units returning to service by Monday morning, the prognosis for next week is that the probability of load-shedding remains.”

Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 10,634MW on Sunday afternoon.

At the weekend, Eskom implemented stage 3 rotational power cuts to “accommodate the shortage of capacity and to replenish emergency reserves”.

“Implementing load-shedding during the weekend has helped us to reduce the usage of the emergency diesel reserves and to replenish pumped storage schemes, which places us in a better position to meet demand next week.

“While the system has improved, we remind customers that should there be change in the generation plant performance or a sudden increase in demand, load-shedding may be implemented at short notice.”

