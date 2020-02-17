South Africa

Girls aged 6 and 10 and biker die as motorcycle slams into taxi

17 February 2020 - 13:34 By Naledi Shange
Two children and one adult were killed when a taxi and motorcycle collided in Olifantsfontein on Monday morning.
Two children and one adult were killed when a taxi and motorcycle collided in Olifantsfontein on Monday morning.
Image: Supplied / Gauteng Department of Education

Two children and an adult male motorcyclist died in a collision between a taxi transporting scholars and a motorbike in Olifantsfontein, near Tembisa in Johannesburg, on Monday.

“ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene to find the taxi and motorbike in the middle of the road. Several children were found walking around at the scene,” ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

“Medics found the body of the biker, a man in his 30s, lying in the rear of the taxi. Two girls, believed to be aged six and 10, were found lying next to him in the rear of the taxi.”

All three were declared dead at the scene.

Other children in the taxi sustained minor to moderate injuries.

“The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to nearby hospitals. The details surrounding this incident are not yet known. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” ER24 said.

The Gauteng department of education said the deceased children were from Madibatlou Middle School.

The accident happened about 300m from the school.

A total of 16 children from the Gauteng province have died in tragic circumstances since the start of the school term last month. 

They include Enock Mpianza, a Parktown Boys' High pupil who died on the first day of school at a grade 8 orientation camp.

Kelebogile Reuben Molopyane, a Ferndale High pupil, died last week after experiencing an epileptic seizure which led to him plunging from a balcony on the second floor at the school. 

MORE

Grade 11 girl dies after taking poison at home in Vereeniging

Gauteng's education department is again mourning, this time over the death of a grade 11 pupil from Tharabollo Secondary School in Vereeniging who ...
News
5 days ago

Schoolgirl killed by teacher's car in Soshanguve, another raped in Tembisa

The Gauteng education department has lost yet another learner, while in a separate incident on Wednesday, a mentally disabled girl was raped.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. SA student 'missing' in China found alive in prison, family left in the dark South Africa
  2. Day care owner, rape convict and married father of three caught in huge child ... South Africa
  3. Public protector's court bid to curb scope of Zondo commission News
  4. 'I've run out of ways to comfort families': Lesufi on deaths of 14 pupils, four ... South Africa
  5. Sam 'Mshengu' Chabalala to stay in jail over 'G-Wagon bribe' South Africa

Latest Videos

Battle for meat and 'safety cabins': Coronavirus lockdown in China leads to ...
Decade-long government failure leaves Limpopo community risking their life for ...
X