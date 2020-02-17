Girls aged 6 and 10 and biker die as motorcycle slams into taxi
Two children and an adult male motorcyclist died in a collision between a taxi transporting scholars and a motorbike in Olifantsfontein, near Tembisa in Johannesburg, on Monday.
“ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene to find the taxi and motorbike in the middle of the road. Several children were found walking around at the scene,” ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.
“Medics found the body of the biker, a man in his 30s, lying in the rear of the taxi. Two girls, believed to be aged six and 10, were found lying next to him in the rear of the taxi.”
One day we will be fine. May the souls of my two departed learners Rest In Peace #MadibatlouSchool pic.twitter.com/zQ4Xl2g65N— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) February 17, 2020
All three were declared dead at the scene.
Other children in the taxi sustained minor to moderate injuries.
“The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to nearby hospitals. The details surrounding this incident are not yet known. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” ER24 said.
The Gauteng department of education said the deceased children were from Madibatlou Middle School.
The accident happened about 300m from the school.
A total of 16 children from the Gauteng province have died in tragic circumstances since the start of the school term last month.
They include Enock Mpianza, a Parktown Boys' High pupil who died on the first day of school at a grade 8 orientation camp.
Kelebogile Reuben Molopyane, a Ferndale High pupil, died last week after experiencing an epileptic seizure which led to him plunging from a balcony on the second floor at the school.