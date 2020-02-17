South Africa

Guards wounded as Gauteng hit by three more cash-in-transit heists

17 February 2020 - 12:39 By Iavan Pijoos
Armed men travelling in three vehicles blew a cash van apart and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money in Sasolburg on Friday afternoon.
Armed men travelling in three vehicles blew a cash van apart and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money in Sasolburg on Friday afternoon.
Image: Crime Air Network (REZA)

The spate of cash-in-transit robberies continued at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said security guards were attacked by armed men during a cross-pavement robbery at Kit-Kat Cash & Carry in Pretoria West on Saturday. Muridili said one guard was shot in the leg and a second was shot in the head.  

On the same day, cash-in-transit robbers ambushed a cash van in Krugersdorp, but left empty-handed as there was no money in the vehicle. The suspects fled the scene.

In Sasolburg on Friday afternoon, a group of armed men travelling in three vehicles blew a cash van apart and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Two security guards were slightly injured.

SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) CEO Susan Potgieter said last week that since the start of 2020 there had been 35 cash-in-transit incidents recorded in SA. Updated statistics were not immediately available.

MORE

‘Any day can be your last’: cash-in-transit guard, as heists surge in SA

It’s a thankless job with minimum pay and a high risk of never making it home again
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Cash van blown apart in heist near Mondeor

In the space of a day, a second cash-in-transit van has been bombed
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. SA student 'missing' in China found alive in prison, family left in the dark South Africa
  2. Day care owner, rape convict and married father of three caught in huge child ... South Africa
  3. Public protector's court bid to curb scope of Zondo commission News
  4. 'I've run out of ways to comfort families': Lesufi on deaths of 14 pupils, four ... South Africa
  5. Sam 'Mshengu' Chabalala to stay in jail over 'G-Wagon bribe' South Africa

Latest Videos

Decade-long government failure leaves Limpopo community risking their life for ...
Politicians react to SONA 2020
X