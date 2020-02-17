South Africa

Judiciary slams attacks on judge Dhaya Pillay in wake of Jacob Zuma arrest warrant

17 February 2020 - 13:30 By lwandile bhengu
Judge Dhaya Pillay came under fire after she issued a warrant of arrest for former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The office of the chief justice has “noted with concern” the “attack” on Judge Dhaya Pillay after she issued a warrant of arrest for former president Jacob Zuma.

In a statement on Saturday, the office said the bench was aware of various statements made against judge Pillay in public and in the media by individuals and interest groups. 

These, “in our view, seek to intimidate judicial officers and interfere with the administration of justice”. 

KZN acting judge president, Mjabuliseni Madondo, said Pillay had assured him that corruption accusations levelled against her in public and the media were untrue.

Pillay came under fire after she issued the warrant for Zuma when he failed to appear on the Pietermaritzburg High Court on February 4 for his corruption trial. Zuma’s legal team presented a sick note from a military hospital. Pillay dismissed it due to discrepancies, such as the alteration of dates on the note.

The warrant will be executed only if the former president does not appear in court on May 6.

