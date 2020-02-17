SA remains free of COVID-19 as Egypt records first confirmed case

As Egypt this weekend became the first African state to confirm a case of novel coronavirus - now named COVID-19 - the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said all tests in South Africa had come back negative.

The NICD said on Monday: "Of a total of 83 tests conducted on individuals from within South Africa, 46 met the case definition for COVID-19 PUI [person under investigation] and 37 did not."

All of these tests, the institute said, were negative.

The NICD said the COVID-19 outbreak in China has spread to other parts of the world and Africa reported its first confirmed case over the past weekend in Egypt.