South Africa

Three burnt bodies found in Muizenberg

17 February 2020 - 07:31 By Iavan Pijoos
Law-enforcement officers found the 'badly burnt' bodies on Sunday evening. File photo.
Image: 123rf/Vanessa Bentley

Three burnt bodies were found in Hillview, Muizenberg, on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said law-enforcement officers found the “badly burnt” bodies on Sunday evening.

The bodies had not been identified yet.

“Detectives are probing the murders, as well as the motive.”

“The situation in the area remained tense last night, with police monitoring a group that gathered nearby. However, no further incidences were reported overnight,” Potelwa said.

Police remain on high alert in the area.

