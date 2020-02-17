South Africa

Two pupils killed, scores more injured as bike and taxi crash

17 February 2020 - 10:16 By Naledi Shange
Two pupils died after an accident in their scholar transport in Gauteng on Monday.
Image: Supplied

Two school pupils died in an accident in Tembisa, east of  Johannesburg, on Monday.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said they were travelling in scholar transport when the crash occurred. 

Mabona said 21 pupils were in the taxi when it allegedly collided with a biker. 

"All the injured pupils were taken to Tembisa Hospital. The two deceased pupils and a biker are still stuck in the taxi," Mabona said.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was on his way to the scene. 

The latest deaths bring to 16 the number of Gauteng pupils who have died in tragic circumstances since the start of the year. 

This is a developing story. 

