Two pupils killed, scores more injured as bike and taxi crash
Two school pupils died in an accident in Tembisa, east of Johannesburg, on Monday.
Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said they were travelling in scholar transport when the crash occurred.
Mabona said 21 pupils were in the taxi when it allegedly collided with a biker.
"All the injured pupils were taken to Tembisa Hospital. The two deceased pupils and a biker are still stuck in the taxi," Mabona said.
GOT THIS BREAKING NEWS JUST NOW: I AM RUSHING TO THE SCENE. { Morning MEC sad news we just lost 2 learners from Madibatlo Promarh School through the accident. Their taxi to school was hit by the scooter so badly that two learners died. We have dispatched our psycho social team}— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) February 17, 2020
Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was on his way to the scene.
The latest deaths bring to 16 the number of Gauteng pupils who have died in tragic circumstances since the start of the year.
This is a developing story.