Two pupils killed, scores more injured as bike and taxi crash

Two school pupils died in an accident in Tembisa, east of Johannesburg, on Monday.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said they were travelling in scholar transport when the crash occurred.

Mabona said 21 pupils were in the taxi when it allegedly collided with a biker.

"All the injured pupils were taken to Tembisa Hospital. The two deceased pupils and a biker are still stuck in the taxi," Mabona said.