South Africa

WATCH | Richards Bay students cause havoc over student allowances

17 February 2020 - 12:25 By Orrin Singh
Students from uMfolozi TVET College Richtek Campus in Richards Bay took to the streets on Monday to protest about funding and other issues.
Image: Supplied

Students from the uMfolozi TVET College Richtek Campus in Richards Bay, northern KwaZulu-Natal, took to the streets on Monday to protest and cause chaos. 

According to uMfolozi TVET College spokesperson Bhekani Ndlovu, students are angry about issues around outstanding allowances which were meant to have been paid by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). 

"Student have not received NSFAS allowances. This pertains to returning students as well as walk-ins." 

Ndlovu said the shortage of lecturers and delays in the delivery of textbooks were also raised by students. 

He said the college had addressed certain issues and was in the process of engaging  students regarding their outstanding grievances. 

A Richards Bay police officer told TimesLIVE they had received complaints regarding "students protesting and getting out of line".

“We deployed our members and will monitor the situation.”

A local resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, said teargas was used to disperse the unruly students.

