WATCH | Richards Bay students cause havoc over student allowances

Students from the uMfolozi TVET College Richtek Campus in Richards Bay, northern KwaZulu-Natal, took to the streets on Monday to protest and cause chaos.

According to uMfolozi TVET College spokesperson Bhekani Ndlovu, students are angry about issues around outstanding allowances which were meant to have been paid by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

"Student have not received NSFAS allowances. This pertains to returning students as well as walk-ins."