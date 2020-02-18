Adam Habib leaving 'unfinished business' at Wits, say activist, unionist

The institution said that though Habib would leave at year end, he had committed to continue to serve Wits “until all the necessary succession plans and processes are put in place”. It added it was already working towards appointing a suitable successor.

Dlamini said: “Bringing a new vice-chancellor to inherit the current problems is almost a step back, because he/she still needs to understand the institution ... so essentially he left at a wrong time, when Wits was starting to take shape.”

Workers at the institution also expressed surprise at Habib's exit.

“The timing is a shocker. Prof Habib had an open-door policy that workers were grateful for,” said Nehawu's branch spokesperson Tumisho Madihlaba. “We wish he stayed a bit and concluded his term to see the insourcing project reach its conclusion. He at many levels was in touch with reality — at times making workers angry with his public statements on salary demands or better pay for poor workers.

“Credit to him. We now have a choice on medical aid schemes [and] members of staff get an opportunity to participate in governance structures.”

Madihlaba said when Habib joined the institution seven years ago, workers had “mixed feelings” because of concerns about his priorities regarding the plight of workers.

“When he joined Wits in 2013 we worried a bit, but as time progressed we felt if not him, who then? We are sad that he leaves without having implemented priority-one demand from workers: a housing scheme for workers,” he told TimesLIVE.

Madihlaba said Habib’s resignation comes amid talks to bring about an “affordable” medical scheme for poor workers, among other demands for improved working conditions. In addition, he said, “transformation remains a challenge,” referring to the selection of retailers on campus.

The union representative expressed a hope that Habib’s successor would not “take us back”.

Dlamini, who often clashed with Habib during Fees Must Fall protests, commended him for his ability to stand by his decisions.

“He’s a good man, with a strong character — probably the best vice-chancellor we have had in a long time. One thing about him, he stood by his decisions — and that made us [activists] sharp and strong.

“Wits has lost a vice-chancellor but I can only wish him all the best. He’s always had a dream of going overseas,” added Dlamini.