'He deserved it more,' says boy who gave medal to injured rival

An 11-year-old boy from Mpumalanga offered a touching example of selflessness when he gave away his winner's medal to a boy who he believed “deserved it more”.

The act of generosity by Herco Radley, a grade 6 pupil at Laerskool Trichardt, was sparked by an incident that took place during an athletics event in Secunda on February 10.

As crowds gathered at the West Circuit athletics competition, Radley was competing in the 150m hurdles. Only the first three athletes from each event would go on to qualify for the next round, an event hosted by the Govan Mbeki municipality.

“The gun went off and we started running,” Radley told TimesLIVE on Monday.

“There was a boy from Curro School in Secunda far in front of all of us. At the last hurdle his knee hit the framework and then he fell to the ground. Due to this we passed him and he eventually finished sixth.

“If he didn’t fall, I would have finished fourth — but because he fell, I finished third and qualified for the next round,” said Radley, who has three other younger brothers.

When they finished the race, he said he saw the boy crying in the distance. “I went to him and gave him a hug. My heart was very sore. I felt that he deserved to qualify.”