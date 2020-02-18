South Africa

'He deserved it more,' says boy who gave medal to injured rival

18 February 2020 - 06:30 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Herco Radley gave a medal he won to a rival competitor who "deserved it more".
Herco Radley gave a medal he won to a rival competitor who "deserved it more".
Image: Supplied

An 11-year-old boy from Mpumalanga offered a touching example of selflessness when he gave away his winner's medal to a boy who he believed “deserved it more”.

The act of generosity by Herco Radley, a grade 6 pupil at Laerskool Trichardt, was sparked by an incident that took place during an athletics event in Secunda on February 10.

As crowds gathered at the West Circuit athletics competition, Radley was competing in the 150m hurdles. Only the first three athletes from each event would go on to qualify for the next round, an event hosted by the Govan Mbeki municipality.

“The gun went off and we started running,” Radley told TimesLIVE on Monday.

“There was a boy from Curro School in Secunda far in front of all of us. At the last hurdle his knee hit the framework and then he fell to the ground. Due to this we passed him and he eventually finished sixth.

“If he didn’t fall, I would have finished fourth — but because he fell, I finished third and qualified for the next round,” said Radley, who has three other younger brothers.

When they finished the race, he said he saw the boy crying in the distance. “I went to him and gave him a hug. My heart was very sore. I felt that he deserved to qualify.”

Herco Radley gives his prize to another competitor, who tripped at the end of their 150m hurdles race.
Herco Radley gives his prize to another competitor, who tripped at the end of their 150m hurdles race.
Image: Laerskool Trichardt

The winners each received a letter of confirmation for the next round. They also received their winners’ medals on the podium.

After receiving his medal, Radley noticed the boy was receiving medical care from paramedics on the field.

“I walked to him and took my medal off my neck and put it around his neck. I also gave my qualification letter back. They [officials] gave him a letter which made him qualify for the next round.

“My heart was sore and I knew he should have won.

“I watched him compete on Saturday, and even if he isn’t in my school, I was shouting for him.” 

Radley described himself a sports fanatic who does everything from athletics, rugby and cricket to golf and tennis. His favourite subject is English.

“I want to become a professional rugby player one day. My dream is to play for the Springboks,” he said, adding that his role model is New Zealand flyhalf Richie Mo'unga.

His mother Leandra praised her son for showing good sportsmanship. “Words can’t express how I felt on that day. I was extremely proud of him,” she said.

“I still wanted to ask him if he was sure — but the tears in his eyes were my answer.” 

READ MORE:

Five-year-old boy spends all his savings on gifts for poor children

For the whole year he saved his money, hoping to treat himself to some toys - but that changed when Denzhe Ndou's mother encouraged him to spend his ...
News
1 month ago

'Hero' school caretaker praised for carrying children across flooded river

Lazarus Phiri is a real-life superhero, lifting school pupils onto his back and carrying them safely across a flooded river in Bushbuckridge, ...
News
4 days ago

South Africans dig deep this December by tipping waiters 100% of their bills

In the spirit of Christmas, South Africans are sparing more than just their change for those who are less fortunate.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. SA student 'missing' in China found alive in prison, family left in the dark South Africa
  2. Day care owner, rape convict and married father of three caught in huge child ... South Africa
  3. Public protector's court bid to curb scope of Zondo commission News
  4. 'This thing has really hit us hard': Coronavirus claws SA lobster exports News
  5. R200k reward offered for recovery of R4m Lamborghini South Africa

Latest Videos

Battle for meat and 'safety cabins': Coronavirus lockdown in China leads to ...
Decade-long government failure leaves Limpopo community risking their life for ...
X