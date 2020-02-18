Helen Zille quits public Twitter account & Mzansi is filled with opinions
Twitter had mixed responses to DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille's decision to deactivate her 10-year-old Twitter account, after what she called the “grotesque treatment” of her granddaughter on the platform.
Zille made the announcement on Monday and, in a Twitter thread, cited bullying, distortion of information and “mob lynching” as some of her reasons for leaving her more than 1.4 million followers.
After sharing two pictures of her granddaughter preparing chicken during load-shedding at the weekend, she received hundreds of derogatory comments.
The pictures are captioned “load-shedding won't stop Nceba and me from cooking up a storm”.
Not all her followers shared these views. Some called out “manufactured racism”.
Here's a glimpse of what tweeps had to say about Zille's announcement:
Similarly Madam, we find your views on colonization as hateful and a distortion of history. They promote outrage. Absolutely NOT justification for what was said to you about your grand daughter. I just hope you understand slightly when you trol us about colonization and apartheid— Tumza (@S1027961) February 18, 2020
helen zille: i'm leaving twitter— zak (@zakareeee) February 17, 2020
everyone:pic.twitter.com/H4WwSZ1pgY
@helenzille when are you closing the account been over 12 hours now— Ndodemnyama (@SmsBoss) February 18, 2020
SKawara I will walk you out #blacktwitter #helenzille pic.twitter.com/DTuaezzacD— Fusi paskalise (@FusiPaskalise) February 17, 2020
I was so worried when I saw #HelenZille trending. I thought "Oh God, what has she said now."— Siyabonga M. Mchunu (@BigSiyabonga) February 17, 2020
So the Madam is threatening to close her account, let's see if she follows through#HelenZille pic.twitter.com/NPzntJ7DsK— Sharon Thembeka Jack 🇿🇦 (@sharonvdross) February 17, 2020
She's not leaving. She is going to open a parody account to share her true colors without being held accountable 🤞. #HelenZille https://t.co/viaUxKgSRN— Small Fish Champion 🏅🏆 2019 (@zeeontv) February 17, 2020
If you wanna worship Helen, good for you. If you agree with her that blacks should be glad that although colonization brought them rape, dispossession and death, at least they got piped water, then i weep for you!— Citizen (@mojalefa_sebati) February 18, 2020