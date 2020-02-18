South Africa

Helen Zille quits public Twitter account & Mzansi is filled with opinions

18 February 2020 - 07:46 By Cebelihle Bhengu
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille.
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille.
Image: Trevor Samson/© Business Day

Twitter had mixed responses to DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille's decision to deactivate her 10-year-old Twitter account, after what she called the “grotesque treatment” of her granddaughter on the platform.

Zille made the announcement on Monday and, in a Twitter thread, cited bullying, distortion of information and “mob lynching” as some of her reasons for leaving her more than 1.4 million followers.

After sharing two pictures of her granddaughter preparing chicken during load-shedding at the weekend, she received hundreds of derogatory comments.

The pictures are captioned “load-shedding won't stop Nceba and me from cooking up a storm”.

Not all her followers shared these views. Some called out “manufactured racism”.

Here's a glimpse of what tweeps had to say about Zille's announcement:

