South Africa

'I hope it works': Lesufi shaves head to beat 'bad spell' after school deaths

18 February 2020 - 17:45 By Ernest Mabuza
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi in class at Boitumelong Secondary School in Tembisa, east of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi in class at Boitumelong Secondary School in Tembisa, east of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
Image: Panyaza Lesufi / Twitter

For the first time in four decades, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has shaved his head — and he's done it for a reason.

“I was advised to shave my head to dispel the bad spell the department is going through. For the first time in 40 years, today I shaved my head. I hope it works,” Lesufi said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Since the start of the 2020 academic year, the Gauteng education department has been rocked by the deaths of several pupils and teachers.

On Monday morning, two girls, aged six and 10, were killed when the minibus taxi they were travelling in was involved in an accident in the Olifantsfontein area. Seventeen other pupils were injured and taken to hospital.

Their deaths brought to 14 the number of pupils from the province who have died in tragic incidents since the beginning of the year.

They include Enock Mpianzi, a Parktown Boys' High School pupil who died on the first day of school at a grade 8 orientation camp.

On Sunday, Kelebogile Molopyane, a grade 10 pupil who fell to his death from the second-floor balcony of Ferndale High School last Monday after a seizure, was laid to rest.

During Molopyane's memorial service on Friday, Lesufi said the deaths of these pupils had taken an emotional toll on him.

READ MORE:

Two pupils, motorcyclist die as bike and taxi collide in Tembisa

Two pupils died in an accident in Tembisa, east of Johannesburg on Monday
News
1 day ago

'I've run out of ways to comfort families': Lesufi on deaths of 14 pupils, four teachers in Gauteng

The deaths of 14 pupils and four teachers in Gauteng since the start of the year has taken an emotional toll on him, provincial education MEC Panyaza ...
News
4 days ago

Grade 11 girl dies after taking poison at home in Vereeniging

Gauteng's education department is again mourning, this time over the death of a grade 11 pupil from Tharabollo Secondary School in Vereeniging who ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. SA student 'missing' in China found alive in prison, family left in the dark South Africa
  2. Day care owner, rape convict and married father of three caught in huge child ... South Africa
  3. Public protector's court bid to curb scope of Zondo commission News
  4. 'This thing has really hit us hard': Coronavirus claws SA lobster exports News
  5. R200k reward offered for recovery of R4m Lamborghini South Africa

Latest Videos

How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all
Plane battles storm winds to land at Heathrow Airport
X