Manhunt for four men after brutal murder of Chatsworth pensioner

18 February 2020 - 12:33 By Suthentira Govender
A Chatsworth pensioner was murdered and another woman was severely beaten during a home invasion on Tuesday
Police are searching for four men who allegedly strangled an elderly Chatsworth, Durban, woman and severely beat another occupant of the house, before escaping with an undisclosed amount of cash on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the men face charges of house robbery and murder.

“This morning at 7.15am, a 72-year-old woman died after a house robbery at Robin Street.

“It is alleged the victim was at home when four suspects entered and attacked her. She was strangled. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.”

Rescue Care’s Garrith Jamieson said the other victim, a 40-year-old woman, suffered severe injuries but was in a stable condition.

Local councillor Samantha Windvogel said the close-knit community of Kharwastan, where the women lived, was shocked.

“The thing is, the residents have been very active in fighting against crime through community watch groups.

“Private security companies are also active in the area and crime has been down. This tragedy is an isolated incident.

“Everyone is in shock, as the victim was popular in the community,” she said.

