North West schools call off week-long shutdown

Police fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd and escorted Kedikilwe out of the area. He had addressed a small group of SGB members but his car was blocked from leaving by residents.

Machakela-Mamodibo SGB chairperson Elizabeth Rehlamfu said protest action continued on Tuesday. No cars were allowed to enter the village.

“On Wednesday, we were visited by government officials from the education department, infrastructure and public works. We didn’t waste any time revisiting old promises to build us a new high school. They understood and told us that on May 1, the project to build the new school will start,” said Rehlamfu.

She said the department also promised to deliver four mobile classrooms. Two prefab classrooms were delivered late on Thursday and two more on Friday afternoon.

Machakela-Mamodibo principal Mpuseng Masote said: “We will still be faced with overcrowding. The difference is just moving pupils to classrooms which are not falling apart.”

Masote said the school had ordered 60 chairs to be delivered on Monday. She said she also requested 150 chairs and 100 tables from the department, but the school would only get half that number.

Provincial education spokesperson Elias Malindi confirmed that a new school would be built. The tender will be advertised in March.

“The successful company will be introduced to the community between April and May, during the new financial year," said Malindi.

