Adam Habib to leave Wits after eight years for London directorship

Prof Adam Habib on Tuesday said he would leave his position as vice-chancellor of the University of the Witwatersrand at the end of year.

He will take up the position of director at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London in January 2021.

His tenure at Wits would have spanned eight years by the time he departs.

“I was approached to apply for the SOAS position at the end of last year. I threw my hat into the ring and was surprised when they offered me the post. After much deliberation with my family and considerable engagement with the Wits council and the executive, I have agreed to accept the offer,” Habib said in a recorded statement.

“My decision was not made lightly. I am a proud leader and champion of Wits University and South Africa, and will continue to fly these flags high,” he said.

“I have committed to strengthening ties between the South African and UK higher education sectors in my new role.”

Habib's CV states his focus as Wits vice-chancellor was to consolidate the university’s academic programmes, enhance its research and innovation standing, restructure its managerial and technological operations, and ensure its financial sustainability. He also aimed to lead academic development programmes for underprepared students.

The university said in a statement: “Under his leadership, Wits has exceeded in all indicators — Wits’ research output has increased by more than 60% (in quality international journals), throughput rates are up (more students are passing) and a record number of students have graduated in recent years.”

“The Tshimologong Digital Innovation Hub has also flourished under his leadership, Wits’ finances are stable and it has strong, independent governance structures in place.”