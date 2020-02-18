Refugees talk tough ahead of court-ordered removal from Cape Town city centre

Cape Town is getting ready to remove refugees from the streets and sidewalks around Greenmarket Square, in line with a court order, raising the ire of refugee leader JP Balus.

“We are still here if they want to kill us. Someone who is suffering will always have nothing to lose if you kill him. There is no-one who is going to fight them because they are powerless, they are defenceless, but if that is their decision, so be it,” said Balus.

“Let it be, the whole international community, the whole world may know how South Africans are treating refugees in their country,” he said.

He was speaking to TimesLIVE at the Central Methodist Mission, where hundreds of refugees have been staying in the hopes of being relocated to another country. Balus said that country was not SA or any of the refugees' home countries — excluding much of Sub-Saharan Africa, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

An estimated 1,000 refugees have been living inside and outside the church since October 31 2019, after being forcibly removed by police from outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHRC) offices in the CBD. The refugees began their protest after xenophobic violence broke out at the end of August last year.

During the interview, Balus held in his arms a one-month-old baby born in the Methodist church in the midst of the crisis and named JP by its mother, in honour of their leader.

Two of his supporters patted him down with toilet paper and served him cold water.

Moments before, he was leading a group of children in front of the church pulpit in Michael Jackson's song, Heal the World, adapted to the times: “There are refugees dying, in SA where we are, let's make it a better place for you and for me.”

Another song rings: “Bye bye SA, bye bye xenophobic country.”

The words are intentionally provocative, as are many of the things Balus says, such as: “When you want to cure, you need to speak about the disease that you have.”

On Monday, he denounced as xenophobic the ruling by acting High Court judge Daniel Thulare, who ruled in favour of an urgent application by the City of Cape Town to evict refugees from the streets and sidewalks around the church.