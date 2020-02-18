Social grants will be paid on time, say Sassa and Post Office

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the South African Post Office (Sapo) on Monday assured grant recipients they would continue to get paid on time every month.

The two organisations were reacting to a report in City Press, which stated that Sapo was losing at least R60m a month distributing social grants.

The report said the situation was so dire that Sapo was considering shutting down many cash paypoints around the country.

The report also said that the high cost drivers for this loss were cash-in-transit heists and security fees, which the Post Office had to pay to ensure hard cash was delivered effectively to its paypoints.

“The weekend media reports suggesting that the post office may not be able to process social grants payments are incorrect. We assure everyone that social grant payments to all the more than 11 million Sassa beneficiaries will not be disrupted,” Sapo and Sassa said in a joint statement.