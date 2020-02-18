South Africa

Suspect held as police ask for help in search for Tazne van Wyk, aged 8

18 February 2020 - 14:23 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
A suspect has been arrested but Tazne van Wyk, who is eight years old, is still missing.
Image: Supplied

A 54-year-old suspect linked to the disappearance of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk has been apprehended.

Van Wyk left her home in Cape Town on February 7. All she had to do was walk eight steps to a tuck shop almost next to her home. She made it there, but somewhere in the eight steps back, with her lollipop in hand, she disappeared.

Capt Lariane Jonker confirmed the arrest and appealed to the public to help find the child.

“This office can confirm that the suspect, who can allegedly be linked to the disappearance of the minor child, was arrested in the Cradock police precinct on February 17 2020 about 10.15pm,” Jonker said.

The suspect will appear in the Cradock magistrate's court soon.

