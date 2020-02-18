South Africa

Two men arrested following jewellery heist at KZN mall

18 February 2020 - 15:31 By lwandile bhengu
Two suspects were arrested after a robbery at a jewellery store in Amanzimtoti.
Two people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a jewellery store in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, on Tuesday.

According to police, the men held up employees at a store in a local mall and stole jewellery and an undisclosed amount of money. They fled in a car that was waiting outside the mall.

“The vehicle used by the suspects was spotted on the N2 freeway travelling towards Umlazi. During the chase, the suspects abandoned their vehicle at U Section in Umlazi and fled on foot into bushes,” said police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.

After a shoot-out with police officers, one suspect was arrested and another was arrested in a nearby bush.

“Two suspects, aged 30 and 40, were placed under arrest. Some of the stolen items were recovered and the vehicle used by the men was impounded by police for further investigation. A case of business robbery is being investigated by Amanzimtoti SAPS,” said Naicker.

Both men are expected to appear in court soon.

