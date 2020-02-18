Wind farm says huge new rival could cost it 'hundreds of millions' in lost energy

It has submitted an independent engineering report to show that the wake effects of the turbines at the proposed new wind farm will cause annual energy production losses from its own turbines of between 1.5 and 2.5%, which it terms “a real and valid concern”.

Because it has signed a 20-year supply contract with Eskom, West Coast One says power losses caused by Boulders will represent “significant” revenue losses for them of between R7m and R11m a year based on the current tariff — “and potentially as much as hundreds of millions for the remainder of the Power Purchase Agreement, based on estimated operational data”.

If the impact from the Boulders wind farm is to be completely nullified, only eight of its proposed 45 turbines can be kept, West Coast One says in its appeal.

It has not demanded such a radical reduction in the new rival facility, but it wants appropriate compensation if the wind farm is to become operational.

This, it says, can be authorised by DEFF minister Barbara Creecy, and must be based on a detailed “Forecast Energy Yield Report” by an independent specialist that identifies the potential energy loss expected at West Coast One caused by the wake effects of Boulders.

A tale of two wind farms

The two facilities will be very close neighbours, less than one kilometre apart on the high ground of West Coast Peninsula.

The Boulders wind energy facility has been designed with 45 huge turbines, each with a rotor diameter of up to 103m and a maximum hub (tower) height of 120m, that can collectively add up to 140 megawatts (MW) of much-needed renewable power to the fickle national grid.

West Coast One, operated by Aurora Wind Power, has 47 slightly smaller turbines (rotor diameter of 90m and a hub height of 80m) that can produce 94MW.