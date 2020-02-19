Double murder on smallholding in Maclear, Eastern Cape

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of two middle-aged men on a smallholding in Maclear, Eastern Cape.

Capt Khaya Tonjeni said police found the bodies of the men on Monday afternoon, after responding to an alert from a concerned citizen who had not seen the occupant of the smallholding since the previous week.

They were on the floor in one of the rooms, their hands tied behind their backs and their throats slit, “with visible signs of a struggle and severe assault".

The victims were 54 and 50 years old. The smallholding is 5km outside Maclear on the Mount Fletcher road.

Tonjeni said a possible motive could be robbery as the suspects had locked the house from the outside.

“At this point, a TV and cash were recovered from the house of the suspects."

Two men aged 40 and one aged 18 were arrested on Tuesday.

The trio will appear in the Maclear magistrate's court on Thursday.