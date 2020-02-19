eNCA news crew robbed at gunpoint in Mamelodi East
News anchor Xoli Mngambi and his eNCA crew were robbed of their equipment in Mamelodi East, east of Pretoria, on Wednesday afternoon.
Three robbers accosted the eNCA team and robbed them of two cameras and a tripod before fleeing in a silver-grey VW Polo with no registration plates.
1/2[ROBBED at GUNPOINT]— Xoli Mngambi (@XoliMngambi) February 19, 2020
This is what’s left of our equipment (2 news cameras and a tripod gone) after being robbed at gunpoint in #MamelodiEast while filming a feature this afternoon. A short video of the car that the 3 gun-wielding robbers were traveling in to follow... #Crime pic.twitter.com/00igwVpF9a
Mngambi said the robbery happened while they were filming a feature segment in the township.
He said a case of theft had been opened at the Mamelodi East police station.
TimesLIVE has reached out to the police for comment.