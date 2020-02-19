Former employee arrested for brutal murder of Durban pensioner

Police have arrested a 30-year-old former employee of a Durban pensioner who was strangled in her home on Tuesday.

Jinsee Ram, 72, a devotee of the Hare Krishna religious sect who adopted the name Dukhi Radha Dasi, died in the prayer room of her Chatsworth home after a home invasion on Tuesday morning.

Her daughter Raksha, 44, was severely assaulted during the attack.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said detectives had worked “relentlessly” to find the suspected killers of Dasi, who was laid to rest on Wednesday.