Former employee arrested for brutal murder of Durban pensioner
Police have arrested a 30-year-old former employee of a Durban pensioner who was strangled in her home on Tuesday.
Jinsee Ram, 72, a devotee of the Hare Krishna religious sect who adopted the name Dukhi Radha Dasi, died in the prayer room of her Chatsworth home after a home invasion on Tuesday morning.
Her daughter Raksha, 44, was severely assaulted during the attack.
Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said detectives had worked “relentlessly” to find the suspected killers of Dasi, who was laid to rest on Wednesday.
“Following the murder, police worked around the clock interviewing witnesses and utilising existing technology.
“The investigation led them to Greyville, where the suspect was arrested.
“It is alleged that the suspect was previously employed by the complainant to conduct maintenance on her property.
“An identification parade will be conducted soon by detectives. The accused will appear at the Chatsworth magistrate's court soon,” said Naicker.