South Africa

Fort Hare student arrested for Unisa student's murder

19 February 2020 - 14:26 By Malibongwe Dayimani
Mbasa Hlalukana.
Mbasa Hlalukana.
Image: SUPPLIED

A 22-year-old University of Fort Hare male student has been arrested for the murder of 20-year-old Unisa student, Mbasa Hlalukana.

Her mother, Thembela Hlalukana, 39, said her daughter was registered for her first year with Unisa to study Information Technology, reports DispatchLIVE.

The slain student's body was discovered on Tuesday at a house in NU 8, Mdantsane, according to Eastern Cape provincial police Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana.

He said the suspect would appear at the Mdantsane magistrate's court soon.

Kinana said: “The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation ... The suspect is due to appear in the Mdantsane magistrate's court on a charge of murder.”

UFH spokesperson Thandi Mapukata said the university would comment once they had received a formal report about the incident.

MORE

Masked protesters frighten NMU students

Armed with bricks, a group of masked students spent most of Tuesday morning chasing Nelson Mandela University (NMU) students from lectures and ...
News
7 hours ago

WATCH | Richards Bay students cause havoc over student allowances

Students from the uMfolozi TVET College Richtek Campus in Richards Bay, northern KwaZulu-Natal, took to the streets on Monday.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | UKZN students in violent confrontation with security personnel

Chaos erupted at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's (UKZN) Westville campus on Wednesday morning
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. SA student 'missing' in China found alive in prison, family left in the dark South Africa
  2. Search on for guard accused of walking out of Mall of Africa with R4m cash in a ... South Africa
  3. 'This thing has really hit us hard': Coronavirus claws SA lobster exports News
  4. Leaked audio exposes move to oust Joburg's metro police chief South Africa
  5. Day care owner, rape convict and married father of three caught in huge child ... South Africa

Latest Videos

How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all
Plane battles storm winds to land at Heathrow Airport
X