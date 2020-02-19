Fort Hare student arrested for Unisa student's murder

A 22-year-old University of Fort Hare male student has been arrested for the murder of 20-year-old Unisa student, Mbasa Hlalukana.

Her mother, Thembela Hlalukana, 39, said her daughter was registered for her first year with Unisa to study Information Technology, reports DispatchLIVE.

The slain student's body was discovered on Tuesday at a house in NU 8, Mdantsane, according to Eastern Cape provincial police Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana.

He said the suspect would appear at the Mdantsane magistrate's court soon.

Kinana said: “The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation ... The suspect is due to appear in the Mdantsane magistrate's court on a charge of murder.”



UFH spokesperson Thandi Mapukata said the university would comment once they had received a formal report about the incident.