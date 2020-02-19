'Here, no one judges us': the gritty life under Joburg's revamped M2 highway

Fewer accidents and less noise are some of the “benefits” that homeless people living under the refurbished M2 motorway in Johannesburg have noticed - a year after the motorway was closed for repairs.

But the drugs and hardships endured by these "residents" remain the same.

TimesLIVE visited one of the bridges on Tuesday, a year after writing about people living under the then unstable structures. The refurbished motorway was reopened in November 2019.

It cost the city close to R160m to refurbish the highway, one of the city's main arteries linking the N3 and M1 with the city and western parts of Johannesburg.