KZN teacher injured after being shot at 31 times outside school gates

A teacher survived being shot at more than 30 times outside his school gates in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.

It is understood the teacher came under attack by a group of men about 500m from the entrance to Ngwekazi High School.

He suffered injuries to his hands and legs after 31 shots were fired at him while he was driving his bakkie.

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has called on witnesses to provide information that may help police to arrest the perpetrators.

The teacher is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder.

“We are quite disturbed by what has happened. We have no clue as to the motive of the shooting,” said department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi.

The attack comes a month after grade 6 teacher Khetha Ntuli was shot twice in the abdomen during a robbery at his school in Inanda, north of Durban.

Ntuli was trying to stop armed men who had robbed teachers in the staff room at Buhlebethu Public Primary School.