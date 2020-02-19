Masked protesters frighten NMU students

However, it has been determined that masked protesters entered at least four classes and students were chased out of the library.

In a video seen by The Herald, a student with a mask covering his face holds up a rock while addressing a group of students in a lecture hall.

“We are here to fetch you, to ask you to join us to shut down the institution until all students have accommodation and are registered,” he said.

Though some students applauded his speech, others said they had been terrified.

The disruptions occurred despite the university reaching an agreement with the Student Representative Council (SRC) on a number of issues relating to registration and funding on Monday afternoon.

Those issues sparked the protest that saw the university shut down on Monday.

A third-year humanities student, who did not want to be named, said the militancy of the protesters had terrified students who just wanted to learn.

He said students had been informed by the university that they could return to lectures on Tuesday because an agreement had been reached with the SRC.

“I arrived at the campus at 7.30am for my first lecture, which was supposed to commence at 7.45am.

“We then received messages that there may be a possible protest,” he said.