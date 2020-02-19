Police fire rubber bullets to disperse protesting 'Bolt and Uber drivers'
One person was apparently shot with a rubber bullet during a protest by e-hailing taxi service drivers on Wednesday.
The protest took place on the M1 north, towards Kramerville, Sandton.
Shortly after 1pm, police had to disperse Bolt (formerly Taxify) and Uber drivers after they had caused a traffic backlog since Wednesday morning, as they voiced their frustrations over remuneration rates.
Police admitted to firing rubber bullets, but said they had not received reports of anyone being injured.
However, a video posted on social media shows a man with a bloody wound just above his right hip — seemingly caused by a rubber bullet.
@Radio702— Bonginkosi Ncube (@BonginkosiNcub7) February 19, 2020
Uber drivers/bolt
One protester, who said he was an Uber driver, said their complaints fell on deaf ears.
“I joined Uber when it launched in the country and we were promised to make at least R8,000 a week. But they have not controlled the influx of drivers and so this makes it difficult to make money.
“This app is bankrupting me. I cannot afford the life I am living right now. I literally live month-to-month. I don’t even want to talk about my health.
“In order for you to make that money, you don’t rest. There’s a lot of things that are wrong. We are also fighting the lack of recognition and regulation of the business,” he said.
He added that the companies needed to do more to standardise pricing in a manner that would not leave the drivers worse off.
The lack of safety for both drivers and commuters was also raised as a concern.
“The land transport act doesn’t recognise e-hailing transport. We are not recognised by any government structure and so we are not protected. It’s easy for people to tell you to start an app and stop complaining but we all know that’s not an easy thing,” he said.
Meanwhile, Uber has denied that its drivers were involved.
“We have investigated the protest in Johannesburg and based on the current information we have received, this is not related to Uber. Riders and drivers can continue to use the Uber app as usual,” Uber South Africa said.
M1 N near Grayston blockaded by taxi drivers.
We have investigated the protest in JHB and based on the current information we have received, this is not related to Uber. Riders and drivers can continue to use the Uber app as usual.— Uber South Africa (@Uber_RSA) February 19, 2020
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Kay Makhubela said they had no reports of injuries or damage to property.
“They were blocking roads and inconveniencing other motorists. We managed to control the scene and they have all left.
“Yes, there were rubber bullets shot but we don’t know of any injuries,” Makhubela said.