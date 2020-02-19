Police fire rubber bullets to disperse protesting 'Bolt and Uber drivers'

One person was apparently shot with a rubber bullet during a protest by e-hailing taxi service drivers on Wednesday.

The protest took place on the M1 north, towards Kramerville, Sandton.

Shortly after 1pm, police had to disperse Bolt (formerly Taxify) and Uber drivers after they had caused a traffic backlog since Wednesday morning, as they voiced their frustrations over remuneration rates.

Police admitted to firing rubber bullets, but said they had not received reports of anyone being injured.

However, a video posted on social media shows a man with a bloody wound just above his right hip — seemingly caused by a rubber bullet.