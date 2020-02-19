POLL | Is FW de Klerk's apology sincere?
The debate about former president FW de Klerk's apology is not dying down.
The apology was rejected by the EFF, who described it as “empty” and without meaning as an attempt at reconciliation.
“As the EFF, we reject the apology as one that lacks sincerity and relevance as the individual who was the source of these hateful views remains unrepentant and avoids accountability by using a foundation which bears his name.”
The apology comes after the former president denied that apartheid was a crime against humanity, as declared by the UN in 1973.
Instead, the former president's foundation said the UN's classification was part of an agenda by the Soviet Union and the ANC along with its allies to “stigmatise” white South Africans.
“I have taken note of the vehement reaction to our response to the EFF’s attack on me at the state of the nation address on Thursday night," De Klerk said.
“I agree with the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation that this is not the time to quibble about the degrees of the unacceptability of apartheid. It was totally unacceptable,” said De Klerk.
“The FW de Klerk Foundation has accordingly decided to withdraw its statement of February 14 unconditionally and apologises for the confusion, anger and hurt that it has caused. The FW de Klerk Foundation remains deeply committed to national reconciliation.”
However, online many people, including Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association member Carl Niehaus, criticised the apology.
Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had to say.
Far too little, too late. The toothpaste is out of the tube. This is not a genuine apology, it is forced, contrived & insincere. It does not absolve #DeKlerk from the crimes committed during his apartheid presidency. He must be charged & sentenced.https://t.co/tXqg0Zc8TV— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) February 17, 2020
Just to be clear ... does the apology mean FW de Klerk and his foundation believe apartheid was a crime against humanity?— Aubrey Matshiqi (@MatshiqiAubrey) February 18, 2020
It was not about whether or not De Klerk saw the error of his statement. Or it wasn't about fixing what was broken in the forged social cohesion. Quite apart from it, hence the rejection of the apology. Accepting it would have doused the flames of their political ambition.— Khulani Qoma (@KhulaniQoma) February 18, 2020