Still no confirmed coronavirus cases in SA as death toll passes 2,000 in China
While the death toll from the coronavirus in China climbed to more than 2,000 on Wednesday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said there have still been no confirmed cases in SA.
“As of February 18, 87 people have tested for COVID-19, of which 49 meet the case definition for COVID-19 person under investigation and all results have come back negative. We can assure South Africans that the country has not had a confirmed case of COVID-19,” said the institute in a statement.
“Through the National Emergency Operations Centre, updating of guidelines and training of health-care professionals, and taking steps to expand the scope for testing for COVID-19, the NICD continues to strengthen capacity to better contain and manage the COVID-19 outbreak from entering South Africa.”
The institute urged people in SA to “continue practising hand hygiene and cough etiquette” and recommended the following precautions:
- avoid close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections;
- practise frequent hand-washing, especially after direct contact with ill people or their environment; and
- avoid visiting markets where live animals are sold.
Travellers with symptoms of acute respiratory infection should practice cough etiquette by maintaining one's distance, covering coughs and sneezes with disposable tissues or clothing, and washing hands frequently. They are asked to report themselves if they feel ill.
Health practitioners meanwhile have been asked to provide travellers with information to reduce the general risk of acute respiratory infections - via travel health clinics, travel agencies, conveyance operators and at points of entry.