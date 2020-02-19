Three Fallist organisers find a new target in FW de Klerk

Three protesters gathered outside the FW de Klerk Foundation in Cape Town on Wednesday demanding that the last apartheid president “apologise for killing our people”.

Standing at the gates of a Plattekloof business park which houses the foundation's headquarters, the three organisers of the Black People's National Crisis Committee demanded that they be allowed to meet De Klerk to discuss his comments that apartheid was not a crime against humanity.

Two of the committee founders, Chumani Maxwele and Ncedisa Mpemnyama, were instrumental in other "Fallist" movements such as #RhodesMustFall and #FeesMustFall on their respective campuses at the University of Cape Town (UCT) and the University of the Western Cape (UWC).

The committee is the latest organisation to pounce on the controversy started by De Klerk when the 83-year-old denied in an SABC interview that apartheid was a crime against humanity.