Two bust near Upington for driving with 200kg of dagga from Lesotho

19 February 2020 - 19:08 By Ernest Mabuza
Two people were arrested on the N1 in the Northern Cape on Wednesday with 200kg of dagga.
Two people who were in a vehicle carrying 200kg of dagga were arrested on the N1 near Upington, in the Northern Cape, on Wednesday morning.

The drugs had an estimated street value of R1.5m. 

The Upington crime prevention and crime intelligence units followed up on information about drug trafficking on the N1 near Upington.

Police stopped a blue Toyota Camry about 30km outside the city on Wednesday morning.

