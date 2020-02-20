South Africa

67-year-old man starts university 50 years after finishing high school

20 February 2020 - 14:31 By Deepika Naidoo
67-year-old Micheal Willemse with Rhodes University's vice chancellor, Dr Sizwe Mabizela (on left).
Image: Supplied by Rhodes University

As classes start this week at Rhodes University, Michael Willemse is hoping to begin his BA degree with anthropology and politics as his majors.

The 67-year-old is Pietermaritzburg-born, and Cape Town-bred. He matriculated at Bellville High School in 1970. Willemse had dreamed of studying architecture. However, because of personal constraints, he instead entered the workforce and spent most of his life in the aviation industry.

Willemse’s friend inspired him to study further. A contemporary of his began studying last year at Rhodes University.

“After having a conversation with my friend, I asked myself: ‘Why can’t I study?’” Willemse said.

“I am not dead yet and I cannot look for a job at my age. I feel that we learn every day and we have to impart that knowledge to the younger generation.”

Vice-chancellor Dr Sizwe Mabizela said in a statement he welcomed Willemse to Rhodes University.

“He brings vast experience with him and I am sure young people will benefit immensely from the depth of his knowledge and understanding of things that have happened before. We are absolutely delighted to have him as a senior student among the first years and we wish him everything of the best,” Mabizela said in a statement.

Willemse is a Sassa (South African Social Security Agency) recipient who is awaiting for his approval for NSFAS (National Student Financial Aid Scheme) funding.

