Cofimvaba protesters tell their mayor to start working

Protesters chanted and sang, refusing to leave until they saw Cengani.

According to the protesters, who were mostly elderly people, last Monday delegates were sent to deliver a memorandum to Cengani’s secretary Vuyokazi Khwaza, demanding toilets, houses, water, jobs and roads.

The protesters said they were fed up with living in leaking shelters, especially now that it has been raining.

Simphiwe Khandekani from Joe Slovo said: "We are struggling in our villages, while our mayor doesn’t even care about us. We are the ones voting for them, but once they climb the ladder, they forget about us - and that is why I am done with voting."

He said roads needed attention and residents had to relieve themselves in the bushes because they did not have toilets.

"We have been watching our municipality for the past four years taking the services to other villages, leaving us behind with nothing."

Residents were complaining of poor services not only in the villages, but the main road in the town is full of potholes causing traffic congestion.