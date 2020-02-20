Dudu Myeni's lawyer blames her court woes on 'board politics' at SAA

Myeni was also accused of putting an end to a multibillion-rand transaction with Airbus to secure five aircraft that SAA would have used for international routes. The court was told that former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene had approved the deal in 2015, but that Myeni wanted to use a company of her choice to conclude the deal.

Reports from earlier this month said Myeni allegedly sent a fake letter to Airbus, stalling the deal that could have saved the airline R2bn a year.

Her lawyer, Nqabayethu Buthelezi, previously argued there was no case against his client, saying she would take the stand on Thursday to clear her name.

On Thursday morning, he tried to reiterate this point, with judge Ronel Tolmay telling him he was premature in trying to argue his case before presenting evidence.

He then tried to use his opening address to say the current case was the result of “board politics”, blaming the other members of the SAA board who testified against her, saying some had been complicit in thwarting the alleged deals.

Again, judge Tolmay had to interrupt him, reminding him that he had yet to present any evidence.

It was then that Buthelezi summoned Myeni to the stand.

First among the questions was whether she had been recommended for the chairperson position by former president Jacob Zuma, which she denied. “It’s not true, it’s an allegation,” she said.

Regarding the Emirates deal, she read from an SAA comprehensive network and route plan that was approved by the board. The report, written by an independent firm, recommended that if SAA wished to expand and use the Johannesburg/Dubai route, it would require government intervention. Not for financial support, said Myeni, but rather that they limit the amount of flights on that route that Emirates would be allowed to perform.

Buthelezi then asked Myeni if she accepted that she was responsible for destroying the relationship with Emirates and costing the company billions.

However, Outa representative Carol Steinberg said this was not the allegation, as Emirates continued to work with SAA, meaning the relationship was stable, but that Myeni had been responsible for the loss of the R1.5bn deal.