Felicia Mabuza-Suttle on Winnie Mandela: 'Courageous women are bent on fighting injustice'
Former TV show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle says Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's courage should be instilled in every girl child.
Paying tribute to late the anti-apartheid activist, Mabuza-Suttle said courageous women, like Madikizela-Mandela, make the “world a better place for all”.
“We should make our men understand the importance of how courageous women challenge injustice, not men. Winnie experienced so much injustice,” said Mabuza-Suttle.
In another tweet, she said courageous men supported women who were intent on tackling injustice.
“Courageous men support courageous women – they pull up a chair for courageous women and they work in partnership,” she added.
Admired #WinnieMandela's #courage.— Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) February 18, 2020
Courageous women are are not a threat to men. Courageous women are bent on fighting injustice & making the world a better place.
Courageous men support courageous women-- they pull up a chair for courageous women & they work in partnership. pic.twitter.com/NX3r2SAtvo
Mabuza-Suttle's words of wisdom come after SA's ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela, shared a 2018 article about Stompie Seipei’s mother saying “Winnie Mandela did not kill my son”.
Seipei's name has carried a long shadow over the legacy of Madikizela-Mandela.
He was brutally murdered in 1989 and his remains were found near Madikizela-Mandela's home in Gauteng.
In 1991, Madikizela-Mandela was convicted of his kidnapping and given a suspended sentence and a fine.
Sunday Times reported in 2018 that the 14-year-old boy’s mother said she held no grudge against Madikizela-Mandela.