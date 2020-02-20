South Africa

Felicia Mabuza-Suttle on Winnie Mandela: 'Courageous women are bent on fighting injustice'

20 February 2020 - 13:18 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Former TV show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle says Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's courage should be instilled in every girl child.

Paying tribute to late the anti-apartheid activist, Mabuza-Suttle said courageous women, like Madikizela-Mandela, make the “world a better place for all”.

“We should make our men understand the importance of how courageous women challenge injustice, not men. Winnie experienced so much injustice,” said Mabuza-Suttle.

In another tweet, she said courageous men supported women who were intent on tackling injustice.

“Courageous men support courageous women – they pull up a chair for courageous women and they work in partnership,” she added.

Mabuza-Suttle's words of wisdom come after SA's ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela, shared a 2018 article about Stompie Seipei’s mother saying “Winnie Mandela did not kill my son”.

Seipei's name has carried a long shadow over the legacy of Madikizela-Mandela.

He was brutally murdered in 1989 and his remains were found near Madikizela-Mandela's home in Gauteng.

In 1991, Madikizela-Mandela was convicted of his kidnapping and given a suspended sentence and a fine.

Sunday Times reported in 2018 that the 14-year-old boy’s mother said she held no grudge against Madikizela-Mandela.

