Geoff Makhubo and Herman Mashaba clash over Joburg's finances

The current and former mayors of SA's largest city were at each other's throats on Wednesday, as the Johannesburg metro's finances were thrust into the spotlight.

Mayor Geoff Makhubo was scathing in his assessment of the reign of his predecessor, Herman Mashaba, telling a press conference the DA-led administration brought the city to “near financial collapse and created an environment where maladministration bordering on fraud and corruption has thrived”.

The press briefing came after a budget lekgotla. Makhubo said he was reporting back on the status of service delivery in the city.

He accused the previous administration of “extending political patronage [and] employing friends and relatives at the expense of fixing potholes, sewer systems and refuse collection in the city”.

He also charged that under Mashaba's watch, the city's Emergency Management Services (EMS) department only had five fire engines to serve the five million residents of Johannesburg.

He said this despite R172m being paid upfront to a service provider to deliver more fire engines, adding that not a single fire engine had been delivered.

EMS would now need R330m to be able to procure one fire engine per station to adequately deal with fire threats in and around Johannesburg.