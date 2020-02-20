South Africa

KZN signage company was a front for huge drug storage and peddling facility

20 February 2020 - 11:05 By Orrin Singh

A 32-year-old man was arrested by the Hawks at a metal signage company in Pinetown, west of Durban, on Wednesday, allegedly with almost half-a-million-rands worth of drugs. 

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo detailed how the man allegedly peddled drugs during the day while running the business. 

Mhlongo said members from the Durban Serious Organised Crime Unit and Crime Intelligence made the arrest after days of surveillance. 

“Members received information about a suspect who was supplying drugs to dealers in the Phoenix area. The suspect was monitored and it was established that he would frequent a storage facility. This was later found to be a metal signage company. The accused was the only worker at the company and he had the keys for the premises.”

He said during a search of the premises, members discovered 5,574 Mandrax tablets, 6,535 heroin capsules, 40g of methaqualone powder and paraphernalia with a street value of about R490,000.

“The suspect was immediately placed under arrest and charged with dealing in and possession of drugs. He is expected to appear in the Pinetown magistrate's court on Thursday,” said Mhlongo. 

