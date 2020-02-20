Modack quartet have lunch at the Grand after being cleared of extortion

After being acquitted on Thursday of extorting Grand Africa Cafe and Beach in Cape Town, alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack and his three co-accused went for lunch there.

Modack sent TimesLIVE a photograph of himself, Colin Booysen, Ashley Fields and Jacques Cronje standing outside the V&A Waterfront establishment.

Earlier, the Cape Town regional court agreed with lawyers forthe four men that the state had too little evidence to prove that their clients extorted Grand Africa.

The dismissal of the charges came after the state closed its case and before the defence produced any evidence or witnesses.

The four men were accused of having demanded R90,000 for providing security in November 2017, hours before a major event.