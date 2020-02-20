'No amount of evidence will bring him back': Enock Mpianzi’s family ahead of forensic report release

Enock Mpianzi's family were on Thursday morning awaiting details about the forensic investigation into his tragic death from the Gauteng education department.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Sunday that he was going through the report and was planning to share it with the affected families and then release it to the public.

He is expected to reveal the findings of the report on Thursday evening.

Sebastian Motha, speaking on behalf of the family, said they were still inconsolable.

“We will see after the publication of the report. We are also waiting, we don’t know anything about the findings.

“But no amount of evidence, documentation or declaration will bring our child back. Chances are we might be in more pain afterwards,” said Motha.

The Parktown Boys' High School grade 8 pupil drowned during a school orientation outing at a camp in Brits in January.