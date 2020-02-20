South Africa

'No amount of evidence will bring him back': Enock Mpianzi’s family ahead of forensic report release

20 February 2020 - 12:05 By Kgaugelo Masweneng and Nonkuleko Njilo
Enock Mpianzi died while at a school orientation camp in Brits, North West.
Enock Mpianzi's family were on Thursday morning awaiting details about the forensic investigation into his tragic death from the Gauteng education department.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Sunday that he was going through the report and was planning to share it with the affected families and then release it to the public.

He is expected to reveal the findings of the report on Thursday evening.

Sebastian Motha, speaking on behalf of the family, said they were still inconsolable.

“We will see after the publication of the report. We are also waiting, we don’t know anything about the findings.

“But no amount of evidence, documentation or declaration will bring our child back. Chances are we might be in more pain afterwards,” said Motha.

The Parktown Boys' High School grade 8 pupil drowned during a school orientation outing at a camp in Brits in January.

Enoch Mpianzi was remembered at a memorial service at Parktown Boys' High in Johannesburg on January 28 2020. The 13-year-old grade 8 pupil drowned during an orientation camp at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge in Brits, North West. His body was found in the Crocodile River nearly two days after he went missing.

The EFF previously visited the family and promised to offer legal assistance. Julius Malema said at the time his party had appointed a legal team to help with a lawsuit.

Newly appointed party spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said on Thursday that legal processes were under way.

“The Mpianzi family has met with the legal team three times already. We are eagerly waiting for the report which will assist the legal team in terms of evidence gathering,” he told TimesLIVE. 

Pambo said it would be premature to pre-empt what direction the case would take but vowed that the team would ensure the Mpianzi family received justice. 

“We want to tread carefully because this is a sensitive matter. What we want to say though is, whoever is responsible will be held accountable,” he added.

